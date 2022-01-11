Pankaj Tripathi to start shooting for Criminal Justice 3 this month  

By Express News Service

Pankaj Tripathi is returning to the Criminal Justice universe. The actor will begin shooting for Criminal Justice season 3 this month.

The new season will be shot on a much larger scale with a mix of new and old characters. Pankaj’s character, advocate Madhav Mishra, will lead the show.

Pankaj is presently with his family in his hometown, Belsand, in Bihar. He would be commencing the shoot for Criminal Justice 3 in Mumbai. As per sources, “Criminal Justice has always been a franchise close to Pankaj. The journey which started off from the first season in 2019 got such an overwhelming response that we’re already starting to shoot the third season at the start of 2022.

Madhav Mishra’s character is somewhat like Pankaj - he stands for what is right, no matter what; he believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society; and he relies on just two traits - honesty and pure talent.” The new season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar around 2022 end.