STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sairat' filmmaker Nagraj Manjule teams up with Sidharth Roy Kapur for 'Matka King' series

The upcoming series is inspired by true events and the life of Ratan Khatri, known as the founding father of gambling in India and dubbed as the 'Matka King'.

Published: 11th January 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nagraj Manjule(L) is collaborating with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for an upcoming series titled 'Matka King'. (Photo | IMDb)

Nagraj Manjule (L) is collaborating with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for an upcoming series titled 'Matka King'. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

Prominent Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for his films "Fandry" and "Sairat" is collaborating with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for an upcoming series on betting, titled "Matka King".

Set between the 1960s and the 90s, the upcoming series is inspired from true events and the life of Ratan Khatri, known as the founding father of gambling in India and dubbed as the 'Matka King'.

The series will trace the journey of a man whose mission is to dominate and subjugate money, and shows how money moves through the informal economy and sustains a nation's power structure.

It captures the culture of Mumbai's teeming working classes of the '60s and '70s, and charts the progress of the nation through their lives and the betting syndicate operated by Khatri, according to the official logline.

Manjule said he is thrilled to narrate a "unique story" with the upcoming series.

"I am looking forward to this new opportunity of being able to tell a very unique and captivating story on OTT and partnering with Sid Roy Kapur who shares a common creative vision.

I truly hope that the viewers enjoy the world of the Matka King as much as we are enjoying the process of creating it!" Manjule said.

Roy Kapur, who most recently backed Raveena Tandon-starrer Netflix show "Aranyak", said he is excited to collaborate with Manjule.

"Nagraj Manjule's 'Sairat' is one of my favourite movies of the last decade and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him to tell this fascinating story that we hope will resonate with viewers across India and the world," the producer said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagraj Manjule Siddharth Roy Kapur Ratan Khatri Matka King
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp