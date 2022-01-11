'Sairat' filmmaker Nagraj Manjule teams up with Sidharth Roy Kapur for 'Matka King' series

By PTI

Prominent Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for his films "Fandry" and "Sairat" is collaborating with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for an upcoming series on betting, titled "Matka King".

Set between the 1960s and the 90s, the upcoming series is inspired from true events and the life of Ratan Khatri, known as the founding father of gambling in India and dubbed as the 'Matka King'.

The series will trace the journey of a man whose mission is to dominate and subjugate money, and shows how money moves through the informal economy and sustains a nation's power structure.

It captures the culture of Mumbai's teeming working classes of the '60s and '70s, and charts the progress of the nation through their lives and the betting syndicate operated by Khatri, according to the official logline.

Manjule said he is thrilled to narrate a "unique story" with the upcoming series.

"I am looking forward to this new opportunity of being able to tell a very unique and captivating story on OTT and partnering with Sid Roy Kapur who shares a common creative vision.

I truly hope that the viewers enjoy the world of the Matka King as much as we are enjoying the process of creating it!" Manjule said.

Roy Kapur, who most recently backed Raveena Tandon-starrer Netflix show "Aranyak", said he is excited to collaborate with Manjule.

"Nagraj Manjule's 'Sairat' is one of my favourite movies of the last decade and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him to tell this fascinating story that we hope will resonate with viewers across India and the world," the producer said in a statement.