She is recovering well, still in ICU: Family on Lata Mangeshkar's COVID-19 treatment

Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah on Thursday said that the singer'will be fine', but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is recovering well and continues to remain in the ICU of a city hospital here, according to her family. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

Sharing an update on Mangeshkar's health, her niece Rachana Shah on Thursday said the singer is keeping well. "She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind," Shah told PTI.

Earlier, Shah had told PTI that Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she requires "constant care" due to her age. "She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care," she had said.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Nightingale of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

