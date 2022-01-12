STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy come together after 15 years for upcoming short film 'Verses Of War'

In 'Verses Of War', Vivek plays the role of an Indian soldier and Rohit will be seen as a Pakistani Army official.

Published: 12th January 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Prasad Kadam expresses his joy as actors Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rohit Roy are coming together after 15 years for his short film 'Verses Of War'. Both actors were last seen together in 2007's 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.

Director Prasad Kadam says: "Both Vivek and Rohit are seasoned and terrific actors. I had a great time directing them, and both enjoyed their characters too. I am sure audiences will enjoy their chemistry."

He is known for short films like 'Chuha Billi' and has several projects in the pipeline including Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra's short 'Happy Birthday'.

In 'Verses Of War', Vivek plays the role of an Indian soldier and Rohit will be seen as a Pakistani Army official. The entire story revolves around them and deals with the issues related to the two nations.

Shivaanii Rai will make her debut with this short film which is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia and Girish Johar.

Vivek was recently seen in the third season of the web series 'Inside Edge', while Rohit Roy was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'. 'Verses of War' will be released on FNP Media's YouTube channel on January 26.

