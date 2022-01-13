STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Selfiee': Akshay and Emraan to begin shooting for 'Driving Licence' remake

It was reported earlier that Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will lead the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam film Driving Licence.

Still from Selfiee (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

It was reported earlier that Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will lead the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam film Driving Licence. The upcoming film, titled Selfiee, will go on floors soon. It is directed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions. Akshay’s Cape of Good Films and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are also producing.

Driving Licence was a Malayalam comedy released in 2019. It revolves around a film actor, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who loses his driving licence. Looking for a new one, he engages a motor inspector who is also his big fan.

Selfiee was announced with a teaser video featuring Akshay and Emraan. “Presenting Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!” Akshay tweeted.

Emraan, who is collaborating with Akshay for the first time, wrote, “Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!”

Raj Mehta had directed the comedy Good Newwz (2019), also featuring Akshay. His next film is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, led by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.
 

