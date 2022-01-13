STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for debut home production 'IB 71'

Published: 13th January 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday said he has commenced shooting for his debut home production film "IB 71". The espionage-thriller is being directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for national award-winning 2017 war movie "Ghazi".

"IB 71" is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. The team kicked off its first schedule in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jammwal, who plays the role of an Intelligence Officer, said he is excited about starting the first project of his production house Action Hero Films. "I'm thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history. It's a story of the brilliance of intelligence officers, whom I salute with all my heart. My team and I are grateful to have begun the year on an exciting note," the 41-year-old actor-producer said in a statement.

Reddy said the team is pumped about present the story of "IB 71", which celebrates the unsung heroes of India. "Here's a film that is about to redefine what it means to be a hero. I'm happy that we're off to a great start," he added.

"IB 71" is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment and co-produced by Abbas Sayyed.

