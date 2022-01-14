STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Symphonies for change

Deriving the name from the Urdu word ‘dastaan’, which means a story, they aim to tell “the story that is unfolding in our lives and around us”.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dastaan LIVE band

Dastaan LIVE band

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Dastaan Live, a musical collective established by composer and bass player Anirban Ghosh and vocalist-guitarist Sumant Balakrishnan in 2018, attempts to mirror society through their rock music. Deriving the name from the Urdu word 'dastaan', which means a story, they aim to tell "the story that is unfolding in our lives and around us".

Their single Kaun Bataye?, a passionate rock anthem challenges the status quo and brings forth societal issues. The composition features Jagtinder Singh Sidhu (vocals), Shubhanshu Singh (guitar/backing vocals), Pinak Mokashi (backing vocals), Sudheer Rikhari (backing vocals), Nikhil Vasudevan (drums), Varun Gupta (percussions), and Rahul Jigyasu (additional percussions) along with Ghosh and Balakrishnan. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to co-founder Ghosh about their collective and more.

Excerpts...

What was the inspiration behind forming this collective?

The inspiration stems from the need to bring together "reflective practitioners of live arts" under one umbrella, and create work that’s transformative and motivating (for us and then the world).

Tell us about the lyrics...

Kaun Bataye? poses an important question - 'aaj bhi kalke jaisa kyun hai?' - why is it the same today, as yesterday? "The song is about pausing and looking around to see where we have come [as a society], and how we are moving forward. It is a celebration of questions asked by people. The core message is: “power of the people; to the people!"

Why did you crowdsource the music video of the song?

Initially, we wanted to shoot a music video. But we realised that since the song celebrates questions, it was best to involve people in the video-making process. Amid the pandemic, the only way to reach out to the crowd was through social media. We got an overwhelming response and that gave us the much needed impetus to work on the video and release it.

('Kaun Bataye?' by Dastaan LIVE is available on all streaming platforms)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumant Balakrishnan Anirban Ghosh Dastaan Live
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp