Shokiwala certified with a U/A

By Express News Service

Shokiwala starring Ajay Rao and Sanjanaa Anand has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The film is directed by debutant Jocky.

Shokiwala set against a village backdrop is billed as an action-packed commercial entertainer. The cast also includes Giri Shivanna, Tabla Nani, Pramod Shetty, Lasya Nagaraj, and Sharath Lohitashwa among others.

Shokiwala has its dialogues penned by Prasanth Rajappa. Sridhar V Sambraham is the music director and cinematography is handled by Shiva Seena. The film is backed by TR Chandrashekar’s Crystal Paark Cinemas

The makers of Shokiwala are hoping to release the film in theatres once the government eases the existing relaxations like night and weekend curfews. Dubbing works for the film’s Telugu version has also been completed but there has been no update about its release as well.