STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shokiwala certified with a U/A

Ajay Rao and Sanjanaa Anand come together for the first time in Jocky’s directorial debut 
 

Published: 15th January 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Shokiwala'.

A still from 'Shokiwala'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Shokiwala starring Ajay Rao and Sanjanaa Anand has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The film is directed by debutant Jocky.

Ajay Rao

Shokiwala set against a village backdrop is billed as an action-packed commercial entertainer. The cast also includes Giri Shivanna, Tabla Nani, Pramod Shetty, Lasya Nagaraj, and Sharath Lohitashwa among others.

Shokiwala has its dialogues penned by Prasanth Rajappa. Sridhar V Sambraham is the music director and cinematography is handled by Shiva Seena. The film is backed by TR Chandrashekar’s Crystal Paark Cinemas

The makers of Shokiwala are hoping to release the film in theatres once the government eases the existing relaxations like night and weekend curfews. Dubbing works for the film’s Telugu version has also been completed but there has been no update about its release as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shokiwala Ajay Rao Sanjanaa Anand Krishna Ajai Rao
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp