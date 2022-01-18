STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on January 26

A Hindi dubbed version of the 2020 megahit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', directed by Trivikram Srinivas is set to hit the theatres on January 26.

Published: 18th January 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

A still from 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

By Express News Service

With the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, making unprecedented inroads in the Hindi belt, the makers of his previous blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, have decided to cash in on the actor’s popularity. 

A Hindi dubbed version of the 2020 megahit film directed by Trivikram Srinivas is set to hit the theatres on January 26.  

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also starred Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ala Vaikunthapurramulo Allu Arjun
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp