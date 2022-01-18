Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on January 26

By Express News Service

With the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, making unprecedented inroads in the Hindi belt, the makers of his previous blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, have decided to cash in on the actor’s popularity.

A Hindi dubbed version of the 2020 megahit film directed by Trivikram Srinivas is set to hit the theatres on January 26.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also starred Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Samuthirakani in important roles.