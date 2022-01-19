Akshay’s 'Bachchan Pandey' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar’s long-awaited action entertainer 'Bachchan Pandey' is finally gearing up to hit the marquee. The film will release on March 18, coinciding with Holi, the makers yesterday announced along with new posters featuring Akshay Kumar as a rugged gangster holding armory. While announcing the news on social media, Akshay ensured that the film has action, romance, drama, and comedy in store for the audience.

Directed by Farhad Samji, who has previously directed Akshay in Entertainment and the third and fourth installments of the Housefull franchise, Bachchan Pandey is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar. In addition to Bachchan Pandey, Akshay has several films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Gorkha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfiee.