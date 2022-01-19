STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'An Action Hero' to be shot in London

The film is about an actor who’s forced to become a real-life action hero.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero' will be shot in the UK. The film is about an actor who’s forced to become a real-life action hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film will commence production from this month. It will be shot in the UK and India. This is the first time Ayushmann is shooting for a film in London.

Talking about the venture, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, says, “An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence it’s shoot in London and can’t contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai’s stable.”

Co-producer Aanand L Rai adds, “We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story.” 'An Action Hero' is co-produced by T-Series and  Colour Yellow Productions. Jaideep Ahlawat reportedly essays the villain in the film. 
 

