Lights, camera, action!

Ankur Bhatia’s first stint in the industry was in a supporting role for Zanjeer alongside Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, and Ram Charan. Eight years into the world of glitz and glamour, he has been successful in making a name for himself with roles in films like Sarbjit (2016), Haseena Parkar (2017), and most recently in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya as Sushmita Sen’s brother. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the crime thriller was nominated for the Emmy’s in 2021. As the second season of Aarya launched last December 10, we caught up with Ankur for a heart-to-heart conversation about his experiences.





What were some pointers that drove you while breathing life into the character of Sangram?

The way Sangram turned out was a joint effort of intense workshops with Sushmita Sen and our director Vinod Rawat. Through my eyes, Sangram has been a hero with his uber-ambitious mindset, and his zeal for success. He has so many interesting shades, which make it a challenging yet gripping character to portray.



You gained popularity post season one, but has it been burdening to keep up with its success?

Not at all! It almost feels like the universe has a plan for me and I am headed in the right direction. I put my heart and soul into creating Sangram. All my experiences to date as an actor and a human being, helped me mould Sangram with the vulnerability it needed.



What are some of your upcoming projects?

I am currently filming for Voot Select’s action drama Crackdown Season 2, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and simultaneously shooting for a film with Ali Abbas Zafar, which has Shahid Kapoor in the lead. I am thrilled about both.

Aarya 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar