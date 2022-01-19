STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Great Indian Murder'  to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel Six Suspects.

Published: 19th January 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The Great Indian Murder movie poster. ( Photo | Hotstar)

The Great Indian Murder movie poster. ( Photo | Hotstar)

By Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its upcoming series 'The Great Indian Murder' will premiere on the platform on February 4. The announcement was made through a trailer of the series. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel 'Six Suspects'.

Vicky Rai, the son of an influential politician, is murdered. His father, played by Ashutosh Rana, demands a CBI enquiry. Two officers—Sudha Bhardwaj (Richa Chadha) and Suraj Yadav (Pratik Gandhi)—team up for the case, with shaky motives. The suspects they chase are a mixed bunch, representing a cross-section of India. There’s a coveted Bollywood star, an American tourist in India, an antsy mobile thief and, most uniquely, a man claiming to be Gandhi.

The expansive series spans multiple cities, taking in everything from naxal issues to rape and gender discrimination and class divide. Speaking about the show, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “While working on The Great Indian Murder, I was taken back to my love for thrillers and murder mysteries. Vikas Swarup’s Six Suspects has been on my list of top thrillers, so envisioning for the screen was doubly exciting for me. The story does an excellent job of blending mystery, murder and fate with a unique storyline.”

Producer Ajay Devgn shared, “Six Suspects, as a book, intrigued and fascinated me greatly. As an ardent fan of thrillers, I am looking forward to it as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamour.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney+ Hotstar The Great Indian Murder February 4
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp