'The Great Indian Murder'  to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4

By Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its upcoming series 'The Great Indian Murder' will premiere on the platform on February 4. The announcement was made through a trailer of the series. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel 'Six Suspects'.

Vicky Rai, the son of an influential politician, is murdered. His father, played by Ashutosh Rana, demands a CBI enquiry. Two officers—Sudha Bhardwaj (Richa Chadha) and Suraj Yadav (Pratik Gandhi)—team up for the case, with shaky motives. The suspects they chase are a mixed bunch, representing a cross-section of India. There’s a coveted Bollywood star, an American tourist in India, an antsy mobile thief and, most uniquely, a man claiming to be Gandhi.

The expansive series spans multiple cities, taking in everything from naxal issues to rape and gender discrimination and class divide. Speaking about the show, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “While working on The Great Indian Murder, I was taken back to my love for thrillers and murder mysteries. Vikas Swarup’s Six Suspects has been on my list of top thrillers, so envisioning for the screen was doubly exciting for me. The story does an excellent job of blending mystery, murder and fate with a unique storyline.”

Producer Ajay Devgn shared, “Six Suspects, as a book, intrigued and fascinated me greatly. As an ardent fan of thrillers, I am looking forward to it as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamour.”