Varun Dhawan's close aide Manoj Sahu passes away, actor pens emotional note 

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday mourned the loss of his close aide and driver Manoj Sahu, who died following a heart attack, and said he will always remember him for his "humour and passion".

According to sources close to the actor, Sahu suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to the city's Lilavati hospital, where he breathed his last.

Dhawan took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video with Sahu from an event at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, where he was introducing him to the crowd.

The 34-year-old actor said he was devastated with the loss as Sahu was an integral part of his life. "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life," he wrote.

"I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada," he added.

Several industry colleagues of the actor, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, among others offered their condolences to Dhawan.