STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita Sen bags International Association of Working Women Award

The former Miss Universe has left a strong impression with her performance in Aarya 2, scoring global recognition by winning the award.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aarya Season 2 poster (Photo | Twitter @ DisneyPlusHS)

Aarya Season 2 poster (Photo | Twitter @ DisneyPlusHS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has definitely left a strong impression on everyone with her performance in the recently released 'Aarya 2'.

Now, she has scored global recognition by winning the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series presented by the DC South Asian Film Festival 2021.

On being honored with such a prestigious award, Sushmita said, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone".

"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organizers of DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honor on me and the entire team. This is surreal," said Sen.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Aarya 2' is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aarya 2 Susmita Sen International Association of Working Women Award Awards
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp