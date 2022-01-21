STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss you so much: Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary

"Miss you so much," Rhea Chakraborty captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday posted a throwback video with Sushant Singh Rajput as she marked the late Bollywood star's 36th birth anniversary.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by Rajput's family, took to Instagram and shared a short video of her and Rajput striking quirky poses for the camera with Pink Floyd's 1975 anthem "Wish You Were Here", playing in the background.

"Miss you so much," the 29-year-old actor captioned the post with a heart emoji.

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's kin, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Starting with Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

In 2020, Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", had spent 28 days in jail here in the drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Chakraborty, who was subjected to an intense media trial, is currently out on bail.

On the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in director Rumy Jafry's last year's mystery-thriller “Chehre” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
 

