Prajakta Koli becomes UNDP India's first youth climate champion

By IANS

MUMBAI: Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has become India's first UN Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Climate Champion under her partnership with the organisation.



The title has been conferred to her following her contribution towards mental health, women's rights and girl child education through various global social campaigns.



UNDP aims to eliminate poverty, achieve sustainable growth and scale-up human development in countries where it is required the most.



As a part of her responsibilities now, Prajakta will be entrusted with interacting with young minds to raise awareness around climate crisis, global warming and biodiversity loss and their impacts, the tremors of which are being felt by all sections of the society, especially the poor and marginalized communities.



Speaking on the occasion, Prajakta said in a statement: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled with this unique responsibility to champion a cause that is close to my heart. As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that propel conversations around climate action and the urgent measures we must take."



Commenting on how youth can make a difference, her statement further read: "The youth need to be the torchbearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn't become endangered. We have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will strive to work with young minds across the globe to take appropriate measures for climate action."



Welcoming Prajakta, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India says: "We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connection with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth and inspires them to take climate action."



In the past, the content creator has spoken up on issues like body shaming and online bullying with 'Shameless' as part of her campaign #iPledgeToBeMe which came into force on World Mental Health Day in 2016.



As a global ambassador for YouTube's 'Creators For Change' initiative, she drew the attention of people to trolling, female subjugation and homophobia through her campaign 'No Offence' which was showcased at the UN headquarters in New York on International Tolerance Day.



In 2018, saw three initiatives and social cause partnerships from her, first with YouTube for Social Impact Girl's Education campaign, with Instagram on their Safer Internet Week campaign and with One.org for their Girl Education campaign.



In 2019 she received an invite from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their annual Goalkeepers Summit.



Last year, she joined Google's Impact Challenge to aid grants to non-profits addressing economic inequities faced by women and girls.