Laal Singh Chaddha sticking with April 14 release, despite KGF: Chapter 2 clash 

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is sticking with its release date of Baisakhi, April 14, 2022. Recently, rumours were floated that the makers are considering pushing the film, given its clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on the same day. However, as clarified by Aamir’s banner, the film is on track for April 14.

“Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film,” read a statement. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994). The film stars Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It’s directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni. The music is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The duo had last collaborated with Aamir on 2016’s Dangal.

