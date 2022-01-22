STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Laal Singh Chaddha sticking with April 14 release, despite KGF: Chapter 2 clash 

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is sticking with its release date of Baisakhi, April 14, 2022.

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Sanjay Dutt in 'KGF 2'

(L to R) Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Sanjay Dutt in 'KGF 2' (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is sticking with its release date of Baisakhi, April 14, 2022. Recently, rumours were floated that the makers are considering pushing the film, given its clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on the same day. However, as clarified by Aamir’s banner, the film is on track for April 14. 

“Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film,” read a statement. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994). The film stars Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It’s directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay by Atul Kulkarni. The music is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The duo had last collaborated with Aamir on 2016’s Dangal. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laal Singh Chaddha KGF: Chapter 2 Release date clash Aamir Khan Productions Forrest Gump
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp