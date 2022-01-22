STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy; seek privacy

Soon after the couple announced the news of becoming parents, social media users showered them with good wishes.

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

However, the couple has not revealed the baby's gender yet. Soon after the couple announced the news of becoming parents, social media users showered them with good wishes. "Congratulations," actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented.

"Omg. This is so special...big big congratulations. Best news," producer Guneet Monga wrote. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

