Yours truly, Yami

NEW DELHI: In June last year, actor Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she announced her marriage with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. While we all remember the extravagant destination weddings of many celebrities, Yami’s wedding had the traditional essence of a typical Himachali wedding. We caught up with the actor for a chit-chat about her beauty regimen, her wedding, and dealing with keratosis pilaris.

What was the secret behind your bridal glow?

I feel that inner happiness reflects on a bride’s face, and nothing can beat that natural glow! No matter how simple or heavily embroidered your outfit is, all you need to do is carry it off with elegance and confidence, and just be yourself.

How do you define beauty?

For me, beauty is owning individuality with confidence. I had keratosis pilaris (a skin condition) growing up and usually, these tiny bumps are photoshopped away to show clear skin. Quite recently, I decided to let go of all my insecurities and found the courage to love and accept myself wholeheartedly, as I am. When I was in the middle of a couple of photoshoots, just when the images were about to go in for editing, I decided to just embrace this condition and accept my skin the way it is. That’s when I took to Instagram to share unfiltered images of myself with my followers, and openly talked about my skin condition to encourage young women out there to embrace and love themselves beyond unrealistic standards of beauty.

How important is skin and hair care for you?

I believe skin and hair care is important because self-care is the path towards becoming a better version of yourself. I love products that nourish and hydrate my skin. Good skin isn’t only a matter of your genes—your daily habits could make a big difference in what you see in the mirror. That is why simplicity is the key.

Do take us through your beauty regimen.

A serum from ‘Good Vibes’ is my go-to skincare product and a key step in my everyday routine. I follow it up with a lightweight moisturiser to lock in that moisture. Along with a simple and effective skincare routine, I also make sure to have a balanced diet that helps me enhance and maintain my skin’s natural glow. For my hair, the age-old champi with some pure coconut oil is a must! I try to use a yoghurt hair pack once a week or an egg white and coconut/olive oil paste for deep conditioning my hair.