Adivi Sesh's film 'Major' pushed due to pandemic 

The film traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Published: 24th January 2022

'Major' film( Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South actor Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been postponed from its scheduled February release due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Sashi Kiran-helmed action drama was gearing to open theatrically on February 11. The film traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, "Major" has been delayed a number of times owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. "Major" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days.

