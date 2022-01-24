STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hema Malini, Esha Deol celebrate National Girl Child Day

Hema Malini, who is the parent to Esha and Ahana with veteran star Dharmendra, shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram handle.

Published: 24th January 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hema Malini

Hema Malini family photo.(Photo | Instagram/ dreamgirlhemamalini)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday, Bollywood mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol shared their pride for their daughters.

Hema Malini, who is the parent to Esha and Ahana with veteran star Dharmendra, shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram handle.

In the caption, she wrote, "Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life. #daughter #celebration #girlchild."

Esha wrote in the comments, "Love and respect @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam."

The 'Dhoom' actor also penned a beautiful note on her Instagram handle for her daughters -- Radya and Miraya.

She wrote, "She is me, she is you, The greatest blessing in our life. Welcome her into your life and she has that sacred quality to show you life through her eyes in the most magnificent way . Hold on to her and she will mother you in the best possible way. Respect her and you will have the most fulfilling satisfaction of the devotion she showers upon you. She is me, She is you, She is the girl child. As a proud mother to both my daughters Radya and Miraya, Gratitude, Love, respect to all the baby girls."

The government of India, in 2008, declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

It is celebrated to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in society. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Girl Child Day Bollywood Hema Malini
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp