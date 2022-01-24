Hema Malini, Esha Deol celebrate National Girl Child Day

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday, Bollywood mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol shared their pride for their daughters.

Hema Malini, who is the parent to Esha and Ahana with veteran star Dharmendra, shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram handle.

In the caption, she wrote, "Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life. #daughter #celebration #girlchild."

Esha wrote in the comments, "Love and respect @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam."

The 'Dhoom' actor also penned a beautiful note on her Instagram handle for her daughters -- Radya and Miraya.

She wrote, "She is me, she is you, The greatest blessing in our life. Welcome her into your life and she has that sacred quality to show you life through her eyes in the most magnificent way . Hold on to her and she will mother you in the best possible way. Respect her and you will have the most fulfilling satisfaction of the devotion she showers upon you. She is me, She is you, She is the girl child. As a proud mother to both my daughters Radya and Miraya, Gratitude, Love, respect to all the baby girls."

The government of India, in 2008, declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

It is celebrated to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in society.