Badhaai Do poster out, trailer to be released tomorrow

By Express News Service

Three years after their National Award-winning film, Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures is releasing Badhaai Do in theatres. The poster of the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar was released earlier today. Its new release date and trailer will be unveiled tomorrow. In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar essays a cop while Bhumi is a PT teacher.

The poster shows them keeping up a secret. They’re dressed a bride and groom. “Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!” Rajkummar wrote, sharing the poster on social media. Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

The family entertainer has a large cast, including Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan and others.

