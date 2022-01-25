STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' sticks to same release date

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name.

Published: 25th January 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have clarified that the film's release date has not been postponed. (Photo | Twitter/ taran adarsh)

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have clarified that the film's release date has not been postponed. (Photo | Twitter/ taran adarsh)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid several speculations, makers of one of the much-awaited movies of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have clarified that the film's release date has not been postponed and will release on the same date that was announced earlier.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter.

"NO POSTPONEMENT: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' TO RELEASE ON SAME DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on its earlier announced date [25 March 2022]... In *cinemas*... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani," he tweeted.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

The sequel will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Tabu will also play a pivotal role in the film, with Rajpal Yadav reprising his role as Chhote Pandit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taran Adarsh Bhool Bhulaiyaa Release
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp