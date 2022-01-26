STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a packed slate for Bhumi Pednekar with six releases in 2022

Along with 'Badhaai Do', Bhumi Pednekar has 'Ladykiller', 'Bheed', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Raksha Bandhan' and a soon-to-be-announced project lined up for her.

Published: 26th January 2022 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actress Bhumi Pednekar

Hindi film actress Bhumi Pednekar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Badhaai Do', will have five more releases lined up for the year.

She has 'Ladykiller', 'Bheed', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Raksha Bandhan' and a soon-to-be-announced project.

"As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, I can't wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films from as many remarkably different filmmakers who have a very unique voice of their own," Bhumi said, sharing her excitement.

"I have worked really hard on my craft since my debut and strived to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts of audiences. I'm excited and nervous at the same time because I will have back to back releases."

Bhumi is hoping that all her releases manage to touch the hearts of audiences with the disruptive content that they have to offer. "As an actor I have craved for the feedback and the reviews towards my performances and I can't wait to engage with the media and audiences through my films," she said.

"I'm hoping they will love what these films and I have to offer on screen. For me, all these projects are really close to my heart and when they release, it will be like me sharing a piece of my heart with audiences," Pednekar added.

Revealing how these films have extracted the best out of her, she said, "I have always given my everything in every film that I have done and these six films have taken every bit of emotion out of me. So, I only wish the best for these films and the producers and the directors who have punted on me to bring their vision to life on screen."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Badhaai Do Ladykiller Bheed Govinda Naam Mera
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp