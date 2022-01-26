STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa Shetty is let off the hook by courts in obscenity case involving Richard Gere

Actor Shilpa Shetty has been granted relief by a court in the obscenity case filed against the actor in 2007.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Shilpa Shetty has been granted relief by a court in the obscenity case filed against the actor in 2007. The case was filed after Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her at an event held in Rajasthan. According to media reports quoting Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan, Shilpa had clarified her position on the incident shortly after the incident.

Upon verification of documents presented, and the police report which was filed, the Magistrate was satisfied that the charges against Shilpa were groundless. Hence they decided to let her off, and she has been discharged from the offences.

Three cases had been filed against Shilpa after the incident. One in Ghaziabad and two in Rajasthan, and all of them on charges of obscenity. 

