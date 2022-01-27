Adah Sharma clears the air

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adah Sharma’s Instagram handle is a treasure trove of fun, bubbly and hilarious content. The actress’ cute and jovial nature was recently criticised when an old video of her dancing next to a British guard stationed at the Windsor Castle in London, surfaced. In the video, the actress is seen singing the song Shake It Like Shammi from her film Hasee Toh Phasee. She does a few steps and the guard marches off, and so does Adah.

The video didn’t go down too well with netizens, who said it “wasn’t funny” and that it was the “worst tourist behaviour”. Being her carefree self, Adah decided to clear the air. She reposted the video and wrote, “Friends and my dear countrymen, lend me your ears.. this is not to burry my Instagram post (That everyone is re-sharing. Scroll down on my feed to check authenticity) Reposting it again. This video was not shot at Buckingham Palace. But yes it is on London ground...”

The actress said that photography was allowed and the video was shot with full assent taken from all quarters. “The tourism campaign team asked me to sing a song.. I chose to sing in Hindi. This video was shot pre covid times (sic),” she said. She continued, “P. S. The British ruled our land for almost 200 years... They were large-hearted enough to allow an Indian girl sing a Hindi song on their soil (with permissions taken) (sic).”

The actress’ post came as a slap in the face of people who presumed the actress’ dance was just for the gram. She shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a hilarious quote: “FREE GYM PACKAGE !! Come! jump into conclusions in my comment section and burn calories. FOR FREE offer valid till 1920 (sic).”

For those that didn’t get the reference, the actress made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi horror film 1920.