Ajit Khan: The villain with a charming swag

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hamid Ali Khan, a.k.a Ajit Khan, the legendary actor who ruled Bollywood in the 90s, has always been a shining inspiration to the people of Hyderabad. The iconic villain’s ‘Mona Darling’ dialogue from Yaadon Ki Baaraat still rings in our ears. From Golconda, the actor shifted base to Mumbai to pursue his career. He captured hearts with his swag and on his 100th birth anniversary, on January 27, his family and friends remember the star as he lives on in spirit.

To celebrate the day, his eldest son Shahid Ali Khan reveals that a coffee table book on the late actor will be launched. Sharing more about the book titled Ajit: The Lion, Shahid says, “The coffee table book highlights the life and times of Ajit Khan. It also includes several photographs of the legend. This book is written by Iqbal Rizvi. He has been working on it for the past 11 years now. When told that 2022 would mark the actor’s centenary year, Rizvi sped up and finished the book.”

About the collection of pictures included in the book, Shahid says, most of the pictures were collected by the writer, only a few of them were added by him. “Most of the pictures are ones that highlight my father’s career in Bollywood.”

The book is a collection of some interesting untold stories which will be a delight for fans to read. “It is packed with stories. It reveals how my father ran away from home and went on to become a tall figure in the Hindi film industry. The story of a middle-class guy leaving Hyderabad to pursue his dreams in Mumbai is sure to win hearts,” Shahid says.

Iqbal came to Hyderabad in search of the actor’s son. “He interviewed me as part of the book and delved into a lot of research. He knew so many things I didn’t know about my father!” he adds. The book was supposed to be launched on January 27, but has been delayed due to the current Covid situation. “It will take us another 15-20 days. We will be launching it next month,” Shahid tells CE. Ajit: The Lion will be available on Amazon.

“The book covers everything -- from my father’s start of his career to his demise in 1998. It is an exciting story that reveals several aspects of his life that are not generally known to his fans. It is an insight into how a Hyderabadi boy attained success by overcoming several hurdles and hardships in life with perseverance, dedication and commitment,” Shahid concludes.