Madhuri Dixit Nene's debut Netflix series 'The Fame Game' to release on Feb 25

"The Fame Game" brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. 

Published: 27th January 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit Nene's series debut "The Fame Game", a story set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series, who seemingly has a perfect life. The series was earlier known as "Finding Anamika".

"The Fame Game" brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi. The series is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment.

