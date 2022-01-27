STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mithila Palkar roped in as the brand ambassador of Plum India's beauty and personal care brand

The vivacious and spirited actresses, exemplifies the-girl-next-door image and will appear in the brand's campaigns across digital media.

Published: 27th January 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar (File | Mithila Palkar Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mithila Palkar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Plum India's first 100 percent vegan & cruelty-free beauty and personal care brand. The vivacious and spirited actresses, exemplifies the-girl-next-door image and will appear in the brand's campaigns across digital media.

Starting her acting career in 2014, Mithila is known for a wide variety of roles that she has portrayed in movies and web series such as, Chopsticks and Karwaan. She rose to fame after her roles in popular web series Little Things and Girl in the City. She is also a popular singer.

On being the brand's first ambassador, actress Mithila Palkar shares, "I'm really excited to be the face of a brand like Plum that believes in spreading so much goodness around the world. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare. I am truly glad to be associated with them."

ALSO READ | It’s a bittersweet feeling: 'Little Things' actors Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar on the end of the show

Commenting on the announcement, Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum, said "Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today. So, onboarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. She reflects Plum's values of being honest and real. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally associate with our brand and love using our products. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be comfortable in their skincare and beauty choices and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her as the face of Plum."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mithila Palkar Plum Brand Ambassador
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp