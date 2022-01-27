STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar in Goa

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had worked with Roy in the popular "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", took to Instagram and penned a note for the couple.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular actor Mouni Roy on Thursday tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony, where she was seen in a red-and-white saree, while Nambiar wore a beige kurta and lungi.

"We are married! I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni," Roy wrote.

Nambiar shared the same photos and wrote in the caption, "Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

According to reports, Roy and Nambiar got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, which was attended by the actor's friends from the industry like Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

Bedi and Bijlani also posted photos from the wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi ceremonies which were held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had worked with Roy in the popular "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", took to Instagram and penned a note for the couple.

"This girl came into my life 17 years ago. They claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey, may all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health. For the boy, well, you are one hell of a lucky man. God bless @nambiar13 , Love you @imouniroy," Irani wrote.

The actor replied to Irani and wrote she wished she could attend her wedding. Earlier in the day, Roy had shared a photo with Nambiar and wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay."

Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MOUNI ROY Suraj Nambiar Goa
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp