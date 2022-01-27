Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar in Goa

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular actor Mouni Roy on Thursday tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony, where she was seen in a red-and-white saree, while Nambiar wore a beige kurta and lungi.

"We are married! I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni," Roy wrote.

Nambiar shared the same photos and wrote in the caption, "Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

According to reports, Roy and Nambiar got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, which was attended by the actor's friends from the industry like Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

Bedi and Bijlani also posted photos from the wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi ceremonies which were held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had worked with Roy in the popular "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", took to Instagram and penned a note for the couple.

"This girl came into my life 17 years ago. They claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey, may all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health. For the boy, well, you are one hell of a lucky man. God bless @nambiar13 , Love you @imouniroy," Irani wrote.

The actor replied to Irani and wrote she wished she could attend her wedding. Earlier in the day, Roy had shared a photo with Nambiar and wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay."

Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married.