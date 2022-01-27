Mouni Roy shares first picture with fiance Suraj Nambiar amid wedding festivities

By ANI

MUMBAI: After pictures of her heartwarming Mehendi and Haldi ceremony flooded over the internet, actor Mouni Roy has finally shared her first social media post with fiance Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be.

The actor looks stunning, dressed in a hot pink suit.

In the caption, she wrote, "Everything #HariOm."

Fans, friends and fellow industry members flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Actor Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding festivities, wrote, "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much."

"Finallyyyyyyyy," actor Jia Mustafa added.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other in the past, will tie the knot on January 27 in Goa.