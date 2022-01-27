STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mouni Roy shares first picture with fiance Suraj Nambiar amid wedding festivities

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be.

Published: 27th January 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. (Photo | Twitter/ Mouni Roy)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. (Photo | Twitter/ Mouni Roy)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After pictures of her heartwarming Mehendi and Haldi ceremony flooded over the internet, actor Mouni Roy has finally shared her first social media post with fiance Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be.

The actor looks stunning, dressed in a hot pink suit.

In the caption, she wrote, "Everything #HariOm."

Fans, friends and fellow industry members flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Actor Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding festivities, wrote, "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much."

"Finallyyyyyyyy," actor Jia Mustafa added.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other in the past, will tie the knot on January 27 in Goa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Wedding Celebrity wedding
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp