STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Warriorr' Hindi dubbing rights sold for Rs 16 crore

It is the first time that Telugu actor Ram Pothineni will be working in a film being directed by Tamil director Lingusamy.

Published: 27th January 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

KOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER LINGUSAMY: As a filmmaker, I endorse everyone in objecting this bill which is against our fundamental right.

Filmmaker Lingusamy. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, the Hindi dubbing rights of director Lingusamy's much-awaited action entertainer, 'The Warriorr', starring Ram Pothieni in the lead, have been sold for a whopping amount.

Sources close to the production unit say that the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have been sold for Rs 16 crore. However, it is unclear as to who has bought the rights. The unit, which is busy filming, just began a fresh schedule.

The film has triggered considerable interest for a number of reasons. Firstly, this bilingual will mark the debut of Ram Pothineni in Tamil.

Next, it is the first time that Telugu actor Ram Pothineni will be working in a film being directed by Tamil director Lingusamy.

Only recently, the makers had released the first look poster and title of the film. The poster featured Ram Pothineni as a police officer on an important mission with a team of policemen.

Sources say 'The Warrior' will be an action treat for the audience.

The film has a stellar star cast with Krithi Shetty playing the heroine, Akshara Gowda in a key role and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist.

Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score music for 'The Warriorr', which is being produced on a big budget by Srinivasaa Chitturi for Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Warriorr Hindi Linguswamy Ram Pothieni
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp