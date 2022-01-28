STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, other celebs congratulate newly married Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Actor Madhuri Dixit, with whom Mouni has shaken a leg together on a reality show, shared a collage of happy pictures from the wedding on her Instagram Story. 

Published: 28th January 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mouni-Suraj

Collage of Mouni-Suraj wedding pictures. (Photo | Instagram/madhuridixitnene)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As wedding pictures of actor Mouni Roy and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar flooded the social media on Thursday, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!"

Alia and Mouni will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra'.

Actor Madhuri Dixit, with whom Mouni has shaken a leg together on a reality show, shared a collage of happy pictures from the wedding on her Instagram Story and wrote, "What love and happiness looks like! Many congratulations."

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy ties knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared the 'Naagin' actor's wedding pictures on her Instagram Story and penned, "congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13... Best times, best wishes," with heart emoticons.

Previously, several other stars who were a part of the wedding festivities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Jia Mustafa, and more shared pictures from the festivities along with heartfelt messages on their respective social media handle.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp