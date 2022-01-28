STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty to star in psychological thriller 'Bestseller'

This will stream from February 18 on Prime Video as an Amazon Original series.

Published: 28th January 2022 01:35 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni will be starring in a eight-episode psychological thriller 'Bestseller'.

It is produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar.

"At Prime Video, our endeavour has been to provide a platform to diverse cinematic voices and bring compelling, engaging and differentiated content to our customers," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, India.

"Our latest Amazon Original Series, Bestseller, is a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It's a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker."

Siddharth Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Alchemy Production LLP added: "For me, 'Bestseller' has not been a project but a dream that I have envisaged for over the last several years. I have had endless brainstorming sessions with my team nurturing, shaping and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine 'pyschological thriller' as a genre.

"Mukul Abhyankar, the director, has tied the story together in an incredible way and the highly talented and versatile cast have breathed life into the script."

