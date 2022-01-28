STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Smriti Irani congratulates 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Mouni Roy on her wedding

Smriti, played the role of Tulsi Virani in Star Plus' 2000 hit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' and Mouni played the role of Smriti's adopted child, Krishna Tulsi, in the show.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani extended heartfelt greetings to her 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Mouni Roy who tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti, shared a series of pictures from Mouni's wedding and wrote, "This girl came into my life 17 years ago... they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity, and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy."

Mouni also replied to Smriti by commenting on her post that read, "Such beautiful words.. I'm so grateful for you and your love. Love you so much.. missing you here."

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, other celebs congratulate newly married Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

For the uninformed, Smriti, played the role of Tulsi Virani in Star Plus' 2000 hit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' and Mouni played the role of Smriti's adopted child, Krishna Tulsi, in the show.

Mouni tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. The duo got married in two ceremonies--as per South Indian tradition in the morning and as per Hindu rituals on the night of January 27.

Sharing pictures from her dreamy South Indian wedding on Instagram, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends. We are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister Smriti Irani Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp