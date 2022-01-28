STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhish Kamath’s Side A Side B to hit YouTube 

Written and directed by Sudhish, the film stars first-time actors Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh, with music by Sudeep Swaroop.

Poster of Side A Side B by Sudhish Kamath.

By Express News Service

Luv Films is gearing up to release journalist-turned-filmmaker Sudhish Kamath’s Side A Side B this Valentine’s Day. A musical love story, the indie feature will premiere on 11th February on the YouTube channel of T-series.

Side A Side B is the bittersweet romantic journey of a young couple taking one last train trip together, with their cat Lou, from Guwahati to Mumbai, as the fate of their relationship hangs in the balance.

The live musical playing out through ten songs captures the climactic moments between the young lovers torn between ambition and growing distance as Joel and Shivi realise they might be headed in different directions.

“This is nothing short of a miracle if you consider eight people got on a train, shot a movie with live music with young musicians, who rehearsed for weeks to be able to shoot the film in the course of 44 hours. But the bigger miracle is that our little indie was discovered by Luv Films, who believed in it enough to take it to T Series. I dedicate this movie to all unsung indie artists who struggle to find a platform for their talent. I’m lucky I found the right collaborators in Rahul, Shivi, Sudeep, Raja, Karthik, Jojo and Vijay.”

Luv Ranjan adds, “I haven’t watched too many independent films. So when I watched the film, I was surprised and curious. If it could hold my attention, I was sure it could hold the attention of young people who watch our movies. This is an experiment, of course. If it works, it might encourage more filmmakers and musicians to take the initiative, make their movies and tell their stories, no matter what.”

