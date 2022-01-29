Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be out on Feb 25

By Express News Service

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25. Before that, the film starring Alia Bhatt will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release has been pushed several times over the last one year. It was earlier set to be released on February 18, but is now arriving a week later.

Portrayed by Alia on screen, Gangubai was a real-life mafia queen and brothel owner from the 60s. She rose as a prominent figure in the Mumbai underworld. The film is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Speaking about the Berlin premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier said, “The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.”