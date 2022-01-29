STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be out on Feb 25

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25. Before that, the film starring Alia Bhatt will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. 

Published: 29th January 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

A still from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

By Express News Service

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25. Before that, the film starring Alia Bhatt will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release has been pushed several times over the last one year. It was earlier set to be released on February 18, but is now arriving a week later. 

Portrayed by Alia on screen, Gangubai was a real-life mafia queen and brothel owner from the 60s. She rose as a prominent figure in the Mumbai underworld. The film is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. 

Speaking about the Berlin premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier said, “The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gangubai release Gangubai Kathiawadi release Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp