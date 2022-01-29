STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran Bengali Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay still critical

Mukhopadhyay, who had declined the Padma Shri award earlier this week, was admitted to SSKM Hospital as her health condition deteriorated.

Veteran Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay.(Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Noted Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, diagnosed with COVID-19, is still critical but her condition has improved, said the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Mukhopadhyay, who has ischemic heart disease, is on oxygen support "The singer has an irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines, and is being given medication to keep up her blood pressure," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

"She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support. Her mentation (mental activity) is clear and she is communicating well. Presently, she is taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," it added.

A team of doctors is treating her at the private hospital where she was shifted on Thursday evening from the state-run SSKM Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mukhopadhyay, who had declined the Padma Shri award earlier this week, was admitted to SSKM Hospital as her health condition deteriorated on Thursday morning after she fell in the bathroom of her residence the previous day.

A classical and semi-classical singer, Mukhopadhyay sang for numerous Bengali and Hindi films and worked with music directors such as SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.

