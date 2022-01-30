STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kajol tests positive for Covid-19 

Published: 30th January 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kajol on Sunday said she has tested positive for Covid-19. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, writing that she was too embarrassed to show anyone her red nose, due to cold, like the fictional Rudolph reindeer.

"Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," she captioned the picture.

Kajol was last seen on the 2021 Netflix family drama feature "Tribhanga". On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,411 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 10,44,470 and the toll to 16,602.

With 3,547 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,12,921, leaving the metropolis with 12,187 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

