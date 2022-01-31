Salman Khan’s 'Dance With Me' song out

By Express News Service

Actor-singer-influencer Salman Khan has released his latest single, a winningly straightforward exhortation to, well, Dance With Me.

The song, which lasts four and a half minutes, has Salman’s jolly (perhaps only rhetorically) invitation to people to groove with him. The verse rolls from ‘mummy, daddy, sisters and brothers’ all the way to friends, fans and colleagues. This is played over clips of Salman’s actual family members and friends.

Shah Rukh Khan nods along in one; Prabhu Deva twists in another. When Salman says ‘seniors’, we see Jackie Shroff. When he trills ‘juniors’, we meet Anil Kapoor. “No party,” he keeps repeating in the hook, a tad anomalously.

Dance With Me is written and sung by Salman and co-composed by him and Sajid-Wajid. The track is produced by Aditya Dev. Wajid Ali Khan, the younger half of the Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away in 2020. The brothers had made their debut with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998), starring Salman.