'The Family Man' creators Raj, DK join forces with Netflix for 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' will reportedly feature Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Raj_Nidimoru_and_Krishna_DK

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. (Photo | File)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After 'The Family Man', filmmakers Raj and DK are all set to come up with another interesting series titled 'Guns & Gulaabs', which will stream on Netflix.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Speaking about the series and their collaboration with Netflix, Raj and DK said, "Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country."

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' will reportedly feature Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

