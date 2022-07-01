'Selfiee' is my interpretation of 'Driving Licence': Director Raj Mehta

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Raj Mehta says his upcoming film "Selfiee", starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, is not a remake but an adaptation of the 2019's Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving Licence'.

The original comedy-drama film follows a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence and how the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu ), who happens to be be his fan.

Mehta, who is riding high on the success of his latest directorial "Jugjugg Jeeyo", said that there is a pressure while adapting an already popular film. "There is a pressure when you make something that is so already so loved. There will be comparisons. There is that bit of nervousness. More than a remake we are going to adapt it," Mehta told PTI.

"I liked the film when I saw it. The premise and the core has a strong emotions of a fan and a star, which I enjoyed it. I have taken that and adapted it in my own way for Hindi audience. This is my version, my interpretation," he added.

The film marks the second collaboration between the director and Kumar after "Good Newwz". Mehta said that it was the superstar's idea to remake "Driving Licence" in Hindi. "Akshay sir had suggested I see the film because he had liked it.I would love our audience to see this film as well because it is such a strong story and narrative," he said.

Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, "Selfiee" went on floors in March this year and according to Mehta the team has finished 90 per cent of the filming. "We have some shoot left which will happen in coming months. Once we finish that, we will get into editing and putting it together," the director added.

"Selfiee" is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Prithviraj's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.