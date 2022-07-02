Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa heads to Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada

By Express News Service

After premiering at the London Indian Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa will next play at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. It’s the only Indian film this year at the festival showcasing genre cinema.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 26th anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 14 – August 3, with its Frontires International Co-Production Market being held July 21 – 24.

Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. It’s a remake of the 2018 Spanish-language mystery Mirage. Taapsee portrays a mother who ‘saves the life of a boy, changing the course of her own reality.’ The cast also features Saswata Chatterjee and Rahul Bhatt.