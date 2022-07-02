STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa heads to Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada

After premiering at the London Indian Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa will next play at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada.

Published: 02nd July 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser. (Photo | Youtube)

A screengrab from the teaser. (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

After premiering at the London Indian Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa will next play at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. It’s the only Indian film this year at the festival showcasing genre cinema.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 26th anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 14 – August 3, with its Frontires International Co-Production Market being held July 21 – 24.

Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. It’s a remake of the 2018 Spanish-language mystery Mirage. Taapsee portrays a mother who ‘saves the life of a boy, changing the course of her own reality.’ The cast also features Saswata Chatterjee and Rahul Bhatt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu Pavail Gulati Fantasia International Film Festival
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp