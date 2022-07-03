STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | Can’t Separate Art from the Artist, says Arjun Kanungo

Singer Arjun Kanungo’s debut album Industry is a reflection of his style and identity.
 

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

Arjun Kanungo believes that one cannot separate the art from the artist, going by his debut album titled Industry. He says the autobiographical production mirrors his style and identity. “In today’s day and age,  art and the artist are intertwined. The industry exists because of the artiste and eventually, he or she becomes the industry itself,” says the singer, explaining his album’s title.

The Mumbai-based artist, who shot to fame with the song ‘Khoon Choose Le’ from Saif Ali Khan-starrer Go Goa Gone, began working on his new release as far back as during the pandemic. He has collaborated with some of the big names in the industry—both local and international—such as Mumbai-based rapper King, producer-songwriter Yash Vaid, and UK-based producer, mixer, and songwriter Martin Hollis, who has worked with diamond and platinum-selling records for Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Mumford & Sons and has lent him global production support. The album’s in-house producers are Nemo and Vole.

The 31-year-old Kanungo has turned lyricist with this album. Of the 12 songs in the collection, 11 have been written by him.“It’s been great fun collaborating with people and learning from them. My greatest enjoyment was writing the lyrics. Except for one song, everything else you hear is written primarily by me,” he says, adding, “The writing process happens quite organically. I write whenever I get the time like travelling in the car or working in the studio. I’m using the in-between time to improve my skills in songwriting. Being in isolation was definitely a great push that made it happen.” He says becoming a full-time lyricist is definitely on his bucket list.

The versatile Kanungo is quite capable of breaking into song spontaneously at the mere sight of a mic. Among his most recognisable hits are singles ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Woh Baarishein’, and ‘Waada Hai’. He won the Global Indian Music Academy Award in 2015 for his song ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ in the Non-Film Music Debut category. He has also tried his hand at acting in the 2021 Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, where he plays the role of a drug dealer. 

Having been part of the Indian music industry for a decade now, Kanungo has created a fanbase of his own. His latest song ‘Wapas Aa Jao’ from Industry has already crossed 3.3 million views on YoutTube in a span of one month.Between releasing songs and planning his wedding with fiancee Carla Dennis, Kanungo’s calendar is super full. But he’s not complaining. “The only scheduled thing I do every day is waking up and going to the gym. Everything else just happens as it happens. I’m enjoying planning my wedding which will be an intimate affair with just my loved ones attending.” Meanwhile, he is pumped to go on tour to promote the album and start work on other label-promised work. 

