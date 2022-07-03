Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das succumbs to cancer

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By ANI

KAMRUP: Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away on Sunday after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 30.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Keshab Mahanta took to Twitter, expressing his condolences over the untimely demise of the actor.

"Deeply saddened by the news of young Assamese actor, model and dancer Kishore Das' demise. He lost the battle with Cancer after giving a tough fight. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!" tweeted Mahanta.

Kishor Das had been receiving cancer treatment at a Chennai hospital since March this year. Reports have revealed that he was suffering from COVID-19 infection as well at the time of his death. Kishor's last rites will be performed in Chennai. However, owing to COVID-19 protocols, his mortal remains could not be delivered to his hometown in Assam's Kamrup.

One of the most popular faces in the Assamese entertainment industry, 30-year-old Kishor had a flourishing career. He featured in numerous Assamese television shows like 'Bandhun', 'Bidhata', and 'Nedekha Fagun'. He was widely appreciated and loved for his remarkable performances.

Apart from acting in TV shows, Kishor also had several famous songs to his name. His 'Turut Turut' song garnered huge popularity amongst Assamese music lovers and soon became one of the best super-hit songs. Kishor was last seen in the Assamese movie 'Dada Tumi Dusto Bor' released on June 24, this year.

Talking about his other endeavours, Kishor also bagged the 'Candid Young Achievement' award in 2019. He was quite active on social media, and engaged in interactions with his fans.

Kishore Das's demise has left a void in the Assamese film industry.

