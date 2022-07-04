STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anushka Sharma wraps up first schedule of Jhulan Goswami biopic 'Chakda ‘Xpress'

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming sports drama, Chakda ‘Xpress.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

anushkasharma-chakdaexpress

Anushka Sharma in Chakda 'Xpress. (Photo | Netflix India)

By Express News Service

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming sports drama, 'Chakda ‘Xpress'. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka took to Instagram on Saturday to make the announcement.

The actor was previously seen training at a Mumbai cricket ground for the role. Photos of the actor from the practice session were shared online by her several fan pages. To prepare for the film, the actor has also been taking tips from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

The film traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. 'Chakda 'Xpress', which will stream exclusively on Netflix, marks the comeback of Anushka to the silver screen after four years. Her last release was 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan.

