First schedule of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' wrapped up in Uttarakhand

We had earlier reported that the sequel to the 2003 hit film, Ishq Vishk, was in the works.

Published: 04th July 2022

A still from the 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' film

By Express News Service

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound went on floors over a month ago in Dehradun, and the latest update from the team is that the filming of the first schedule has been wrapped up. Announcing this update on social media, Rohit posted a picture with clapboard and wrote,

“Thank you, Uttarakhand. You’ve been life-changing. It’s a schedule wrap! #IshqVishkRebound.” The film is backed by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the Tips Films Limited banner, and the social media page of the production house shared a picture of the actors with the caption,

“ It’s a wrap! Four people, one city, and a thousand splendid moments! The team of #IshqVishkRebound wraps their Dehradun schedule with some laughter, smiles, and happiness because it’s time to move on.” The original, directed by Ken Ghosh, and starring Amrita Rao, launched Shahid Kapoor’s acting career.

