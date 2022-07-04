Payal Rohatgi to wear granny's gold 'kada' on her wedding

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is all set to tie the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9, has chosen to wear temple jewellery on her big day and also her granny's gold 'kada' (bracelet that Sikhs and some Hindus wear around their right wrist).

While sharing details about this special Jewellery, Payal said: "My Nani, I loved her. She has given me her gold kada which I am going to wear with my wedding jewellery. She was a sardarni."

"It's a really beautiful kada and the design on it is amazing. I am going to miss her on my big day a lot, as she is not around. So I am going to wear her gold kada in her memory, as a blessing from her." Payal added.

After 12 years of togetherness, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will tie the knot on July 9 in the presence of family and close friends in Agra.