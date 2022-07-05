Comicstaan Season 3 gets release date

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s stand-up comedy competition series Comicstaan is returning for its third season. It has been announced that the series will start streaming on the platform from July 15.

The upcoming season will be hosted jointly by chat show host, comedian, and ex-radio personality Abish Mathew and digital creator Kusha Kapila. Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian will be the judges.

This season will have eight contestants who will be guided by seven mentors — Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon, across varied genres of comedy.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India.”

She added, “In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational! We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride.”